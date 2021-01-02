Montrose v Forfar Athletic

MontroseMontrose15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 5Waddell
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 22Ballantyne
- 12Cochrane
- 11Milne
- 7Webster
- 16Johnston
- 20Mochrie
Substitutes
- 4Allan
- 6Masson
- 8Watson
- 9Hawke
- 15Campbell
- 17Quinn
- 18Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 21Lennox
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 8MacKintosh
- 2Fisher
- 5Meechan
- 4Irvine
- 3MacKenzie
- 11Hoti
- 7Thomas
- 6Coll
- 10Barr
- 9Shepherd
Substitutes
- 12Dalling
- 14A
- 15Allan
- 16Antoniazzi
- 17Hill
- 18Doris
- 19Fotheringham
- 20Starrs
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie