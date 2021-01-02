Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 12Cochrane
  • 11Milne
  • 7Webster
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Mochrie

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 6Masson
  • 8Watson
  • 9Hawke
  • 15Campbell
  • 17Quinn
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 21Lennox

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 2Fisher
  • 5Meechan
  • 4Irvine
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 11Hoti
  • 7Thomas
  • 6Coll
  • 10Barr
  • 9Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 12Dalling
  • 14A
  • 15Allan
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Hill
  • 18Doris
  • 19Fotheringham
  • 20Starrs
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Scott Lambie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk106311761121
2Montrose105231915417
3Airdrieonians105141711616
4Cove Rangers10514149516
5Partick Thistle1043396315
6Peterhead104151012-213
7Dumbarton9324510-511
8East Fife83141012-210
9Clyde8305919-109
10Forfar9126515-105
