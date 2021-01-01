National League
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00DoverDover Athletic
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham & Redbridge P-P Dover Athletic

Last updated on .From the section National League

The National League fixture between Dagenham & Redbridge and Dover Athletic on Saturday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 investigation.

Neither club nor the league have confirmed which of the two sides the investigation is focused on.

Dagenham also had their league fixture against Bromley on Monday postponed after positive Covid cases at Bromley.

Their last fixture was at Dover on Saturday where an Angelo Balanta goal gave them a 1-0 victory.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd January 2021

  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • Notts CountyNotts CountyPKing's LynnKing's Lynn TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • StockportStockport County15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • Sutton UnitedSutton UnitedPBromleyBromleyP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WeymouthWeymouth15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • WokingWoking15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • BarnetBarnet17:20Boreham WoodBoreham Wood

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay16122237152238
2Hartlepool168352318527
3Sutton United138232314926
4Stockport137242014623
5Notts County147251913623
6Maidenhead United147252121023
7Halifax166462720722
8Bromley146442317622
9Altrincham166461617-122
10Woking156362017321
11Wealdstone156362230-821
12Wrexham146261716120
13Eastleigh125432014619
14Solihull Moors116141611519
15Boreham Wood125341310318
16Aldershot155372122-118
17Dag & Red145361114-318
18Chesterfield135172418616
19King's Lynn134271730-1314
20Yeovil132561523-811
21Barnet132381132-219
22Weymouth1422101627-118
23Dover10208625-196
View full National League table

Top Stories