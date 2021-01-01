West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka set up Arsenal's winner at Brighton but was later forced off because of injury

TEAM NEWS

West Brom captain Jake Livermore serves the final game of his suspension.

Kieran Gibbs is a doubt to face his former club after suffering a muscle injury during the warm-up before Tuesday's defeat by Leeds.

Arsenal are optimistic Bukayo Saka will be fit, while the recently ill David Luiz and Willian could return.

Gabriel remains absent following a positive coronavirus test, while this game is expected to come too soon for Thomas Partey.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If you are Sam Allardyce, what do you say to the West Brom players after they were taken apart by Leeds?

Allardyce was full of praise for them after their excellent draw with Liverpool, but they were all over the place against Marcelo Bielsa's side in midweek.

Is he just going to sit in this time, and basically say "we start with a point and I'm happy if we finish with one"?

I don't see that game plan working against Arsenal.

The Gunners were in awful form before Christmas but they have won their last two games and are just starting to play well. They could quite easily go on a nice little run now.

After going to The Hawthorns, they start January with home league games against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, and host the Magpies in the FA Cup. All of those fixtures look winnable for them.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are winless in their past three matches away to West Brom, losing two of those games - including a 2-1 defeat in November 2015 in which current manager Mikel Arteta scored an own goal.

The Gunners have scored in 25 successive top-flight games against the Baggies, last failing to do so in 0-0 draw at The Hawthorns in November 1985.

West Bromwich Albion

Albion's sole win in their 16 league matches this season came against Sheffield United, the one side below them in the table.

No team with eight points or fewer from their opening 16 games has avoided relegation from the Premier League.

The Baggies are in danger of equalling a Premier League record by conceding three or more goals in four consecutive home fixtures. This has been done on three occasions, most recently by Fulham in 2014.

Sam Allardyce can emulate Mark Hughes by winning a Premier League match as a manager against Arsenal with four different clubs.

Arsenal