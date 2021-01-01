Premier League
Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring for Crystal Palace
Wilfried Zaha scored his eighth goal in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will given an update on the fitness of his squad today.

Midfielder Luka Milivojevic is one booking from incurring a ban.

Sheffield United will monitor several players who suffered minor injuries during the midweek defeat at Burnley.

A number of unnamed players and staff members missed that game following positive coronavirus tests and they will again be absent, while John Lundstram completes a three-game ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace stopped the rot with their draw against Leicester. They went back to their old ways of being a bit more pragmatic, which I always thought they would do.

Sheffield United's wait for a first win of the season goes on, though, and it gets harder and harder to make a case for them to stay up.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Farm singer Peter Hooton

Sheffield United have lost 11 Premier League games by a single-goal margin this season
They are four short of the Premier League record

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Sheffield United could win three consecutive league games against Crystal Palace for the first time since 1973.
  • The past four league meetings at Selhurst Park have produced a total of just three goals.

Crystal Palace

  • Palace have gone 15 top-flight matches without a clean sheet, second only to Sheffield United's current run of 19.
  • The Eagles began the season with consecutive victories but have won just three of their subsequent 14 league fixtures (D4, L7).
  • They have lost six of their 12 Premier League home matches since football restarted in June after the coronavirus suspension.
  • Wilfried Zaha has eight Premier League goals this season, twice his final tally in 2019-20, and is on course to reach double figures in a top-flight campaign for just the second time in his career.

Sheffield United

  • If Sheffield United fail to win they will set a new record for most Premier League games without a victory from the start of a season, surpassing QPR's 16-match run in 2012-13.
  • They could also set a club record by going 20 league games without a victory, including three fixtures from last season.
  • The Blades are only the third team in top-flight history to remain winless at the turn of the year, and the first for 118 years.
  • Eleven of Sheffield United's 14 league defeats this season have been by a single-goal margin, four short of the Premier League record.
  • David McGoldrick has been directly involved in five of their eight Premier League goals this season, scoring four and assisting one.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1696137201733
2Man Utd159333123830
3Leicester169252920929
4Everton159242619729
5Aston Villa1482428141426
6Chelsea1675431181326
7Tottenham1575326151126
8Man City147522112926
9Southampton167542519626
10West Ham166552321223
11Leeds167273030023
12Wolves166371521-621
13Arsenal166281619-320
14Newcastle155461724-719
15Crystal Palace165472029-919
16Burnley15447920-1116
17Brighton162771825-713
18Fulham152581323-1011
19West Brom1615101135-248
20Sheff Utd160214827-192
View full Premier League table

