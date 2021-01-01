Rangers v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 2 January Time: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers welcome Celtic to Ibrox on Saturday knowing a win would take them 19 points clear at the summit.

Neil Lennon's side still have three games in hand but their hopes of winning an unprecedented 10th league title in a row would be in grave peril.

For Steven Gerrard, victory would take him another step towards a first trophy as a manager and Rangers' first major honour in a decade. Defeat would give their city rivals renewed hope.

The match will be played on the 50th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster, when 66 fans died at the end of a Old Firm game. That will provide a sombre backdrop to a highly significant occasion.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Celtic have obviously won their last few games - against Hamilton, Ross County and Dundee United - but they're playing Rangers and it's a different challenge for them.

"In two and a half years, things have changed. We're in a much better place now and it does feel different than the first one we played.

"People make an awful lot of winter breaks and Dubai but for me it's a load of nonsense. The reality is we haven't really been the best version of ourselves from the turn of the new year in both seasons."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We are not even contemplating losing. We are going there with a positive frame of mind and we have to play a lot better than we did here in October.

"We have [Ryan] Christie, [Odsonne] Edouard, [Leigh] Griffiths, [David] Turnbull and [Ismaila] Soro all available so hopefully that will give us a real spark going into this game.

"We are playing well, everybody is fit, available and there is good competition for places."

Midfielders Scott Arfield (ankle) and Ryan Jack (knee) are both absent for Rangers, meaning Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo are likely to start, with Bongani Zungu on the bench. Gerrard's only other absentee is long-term knee injury victim Nikola Katic.

Christopher Jullien is a major doubt for Celtic after colliding with a post during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Dundee United. Winger James Forrest remains out following ankle surgery.

The last time these sides met Rangers stormed Celtic Park. The home team's insipid performance - not a single shot on target in the 90 minutes - drove their fans into an advanced state of apoplexy.

As a guide to Saturday, though, it's of limited use. Celtic were without Edouard and Christie that day. They were also missing a few others who might have made a difference off the bench. This will be a fairer fight. The stakes are high. A compelling contest surely awaits.

The away side has won each of the past three Premiership derbies; the home team had won five in a row before that.

Rangers have won the past two league meetings, last winning three in a row from March 2007 to March 2008 (four games under Walter Smith).

Celtic have won five of their past seven games at Ibrox (L2); before that, they had won just four of 16 (D2 L10).

Rangers have won their past 13 league games, scoring 39 goals and conceding only three. It's their best top-flight run since another 13-game streak between December 2007 and March 2008.

Celtic are unbeaten in 19 away league games (W15 D4) since a 2-0 defeat at Livingston in October 2019.

Celtic are one of just two Premiership sides Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has not scored against. Dundee United are the other.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has scored (six) and been directly involved in (eight - six goals, two assists) more goals than any other player in Premiership Old Firm matches.

Kemar Roofe has been directly involved in 12 goals in his 11 Premiership starts for Rangers (10 goals, two assists).

Excluding own goals, Celtic have had more different goalscorers than any other side in this season's Premiership, with Ismaila Soro becoming their 16th against Dundee United last time out.