Newport County v Southend United

NewportNewport County15:00SouthendSouthend United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|20
|11
|5
|4
|31
|21
|10
|38
|2
|Forest Green
|21
|10
|7
|4
|27
|18
|9
|37
|3
|Carlisle
|20
|11
|3
|6
|30
|20
|10
|36
|4
|Cheltenham
|21
|10
|5
|6
|30
|21
|9
|35
|5
|Morecambe
|20
|10
|4
|6
|27
|30
|-3
|34
|6
|Salford
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|14
|13
|33
|7
|Exeter
|19
|8
|7
|4
|40
|26
|14
|31
|8
|Cambridge
|20
|9
|4
|7
|31
|19
|12
|31
|9
|Crawley
|21
|8
|7
|6
|33
|28
|5
|31
|10
|Leyton Orient
|21
|9
|3
|9
|31
|26
|5
|30
|11
|Walsall
|21
|7
|9
|5
|27
|28
|-1
|30
|12
|Colchester
|21
|7
|8
|6
|27
|29
|-2
|29
|13
|Tranmere
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|14
|Oldham
|21
|8
|3
|10
|33
|37
|-4
|27
|15
|Bolton
|20
|7
|5
|8
|25
|32
|-7
|26
|16
|Port Vale
|21
|7
|4
|10
|29
|29
|0
|25
|17
|Harrogate
|20
|7
|4
|9
|21
|24
|-3
|25
|18
|Bradford
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|25
|-5
|24
|19
|Scunthorpe
|20
|7
|2
|11
|21
|29
|-8
|23
|20
|Barrow
|21
|4
|8
|9
|29
|31
|-2
|20
|21
|Mansfield
|20
|3
|11
|6
|22
|27
|-5
|20
|22
|Grimsby
|21
|5
|5
|11
|18
|35
|-17
|20
|23
|Stevenage
|19
|3
|8
|8
|13
|21
|-8
|17
|24
|Southend
|20
|4
|4
|12
|13
|33
|-20
|16