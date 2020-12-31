League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury TownPCreweCrewe AlexandraP
Match postponed - Other

Shrewsbury Town-Crewe Alexandra: Hosts call game off after two positive Covid tests

Last updated on .From the section League One

This is Shrewsbury's second home postponement inside a fortnight after Sunderland called off their pre-Christmas visit because of a Covid outbreak
Shrewsbury Town have had their New Year's Day League One derby with Crewe Alexandra called off following an outbreak of coronavirus.

The Shropshire club say two of their players - both unnamed - have tested positive for Covid-19.

The entire playing and backroom staff will now self-isolate in accordance with EFL and government guidelines.

It is a second successive postponement for Crewe, who are not scheduled to play again now until 16 January.

Shrewsbury's next scheduled game is the FA Cup third round trip to Premier League club Southampton on 9 January.

The English Football League will notify a revised date for the Shrewsbury-Crewe fixture in due course.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd January 2021

  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury TownPCreweCrewe AlexandraP
    Match postponed - Other
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • HullHull City15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • PeterboroughPeterborough UnitedPDoncasterDoncaster RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • RochdaleRochdalePMK DonsMilton Keynes DonsP
    Match postponed - Other
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00WiganWigan Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City19122529161338
2Portsmouth19105432151735
3Hull18111629181134
4Doncaster18103532201233
5Peterborough18102629191032
6Charlton189542920932
7Ipswich1810262319432
8Accrington169342317630
9Crewe209382521430
10Fleetwood2085728181029
11Sunderland177732314928
12Blackpool198381921-227
13Gillingham198292325-226
14MK Dons216782625125
15Oxford Utd197482526-125
16Shrewsbury205962125-424
17Plymouth206592737-1023
18Wimbledon195682431-721
19Northampton2063111936-1721
20Rochdale185492330-719
21Bristol Rovers175481826-819
22Wigan2054112135-1419
23Swindon2052132541-1617
24Burton2127122745-1813
View full League One table

