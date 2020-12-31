Last updated on .From the section League One

Shrewsbury also had to postpone the pre-Christmas visit of Sunderland because of Covid in the away camp

Shrewsbury Town have had their New Year's Day League One derby with Crewe Alexandra called off following an outbreak of coronavirus.

The Shropshire club say two of their players - both unnamed - have tested positive for Covid-19.

The entire playing and backroom staff will now self-isolate in accordance with EFL and government guidelines.

It is a second successive postponement for Crewe, who are not scheduled to play again now until 16 January.

Shrewsbury's next scheduled game is the FA Cup third round trip to Premier League club Southampton on 9 January.

The English Football League will notify a revised date for the Shrewsbury-Crewe fixture in due course.