Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Accrington Stanley P-P Portsmouth

The Crown Ground has suffered two postponements in four days - first to Covid and now to the weather
Saturday's League One game between Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth in snowy Lancashire has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing on Friday night, the game was called off more than 24 hours in advance after an inspection by a referee.

No new date has been arranged for the meeting of the two promotion rivals.

The game is Accrington's seventh postponement this season.

The six previous postponements were all because of coronavirus.

John Coleman's side have played just 16 matches - three fewer than more than half the sides in the division, and five less than MK Dons.

Second-placed Pompey were due to return to action after calling off two Christmas matches when five members of their squad and backroom team tested positive.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City19122529161338
2Portsmouth19105432151735
3Hull18111629181134
4Doncaster18103532201233
5Peterborough18102629191032
6Charlton189542920932
7Ipswich1810262319432
8Accrington169342317630
9Crewe209382521430
10Fleetwood2085728181029
11Sunderland177732314928
12Blackpool198381921-227
13Gillingham198292325-226
14MK Dons216782625125
15Oxford Utd197482526-125
16Shrewsbury205962125-424
17Plymouth206592737-1023
18Wimbledon195682431-721
19Northampton2063111936-1721
20Rochdale185492330-719
21Bristol Rovers175481826-819
22Wigan2054112135-1419
23Swindon2052132541-1617
24Burton2127122745-1813
