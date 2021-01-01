Championship
NorwichNorwich City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich22135430201044
2Brentford22118336211541
3Swansea22117425121340
4Bournemouth21108336181838
5Watford2110742415937
6Reading2211473227537
7Stoke229852621535
8Barnsley2210482728-134
9Middlesbrough219662517833
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Preston22102103030032
12Huddersfield229492730-331
13Luton228682024-430
14Blackburn228593627929
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2051051718-125
17Coventry225892030-1023
18Birmingham225891727-1023
19QPR224992030-1021
20Sheff Wed2367101523-819
21Derby2247111424-1019
22Nottm Forest2247111526-1119
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2236131532-1715
View full Championship table

Top Stories