Championship

Saturday's Championship game between Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers has been postponed after positive Covid-19 tests among Hatters players and staff.

It is the second Championship postponement on Saturday with Bristol City's game at Brentford also off.

And there are three more Covid-related postponements in League One.

A Luton statement said: "Positive Covid test results have been returned by some of the club's senior players, football staff and immediate members of family."

The club added: "We are awaiting further testing which unfortunately cannot be completed by official English Football League procedures before tomorrow's 3pm kick-off, so the league has agreed to postpone the fixture based on our own recommendation and the league's medical advice."

More to follow.