Championship
BrentfordBrentfordPBristol CityBristol CityP
Match postponed - Other

Brentford v Bristol City: Championship game called off after Covid-19 scare

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Breaking news

Bristol City's Championship game at Brentford on Saturday has been called off over fears of a possible Covid-19 outbreak among Robins players.

Symptoms in the City squad were reported on Friday.

But the testing laboratory was closed on New Year's Day - and it has not been possible to arrange the testing of the entire squad and backroom staff.

The game was postponed after consultation both with Brentford and the English Football League.

Brentford are second in the Championship, having gone unbeaten in 15 games.

City are 10th, four points off the top six, although they have lost four times in five matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd January 2021

  • BrentfordBrentfordPBristol CityBristol CityP
    Match postponed - Other
  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00ReadingReading
  • LutonLuton Town15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00BarnsleyBarnsley
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00WatfordWatford
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
  • StokeStoke City19:45BournemouthAFC Bournemouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich22135430201044
2Brentford22118336211541
3Swansea22117425121340
4Bournemouth21108336181838
5Watford2110742415937
6Reading2211473227537
7Stoke229852621535
8Barnsley2210482728-134
9Middlesbrough219662517833
10Bristol City2210392324-133
11Preston22102103030032
12Huddersfield229492730-331
13Luton228682024-430
14Blackburn228593627929
15Cardiff228592925429
16Millwall2051051718-125
17Coventry225892030-1023
18Birmingham225891727-1023
19QPR224992030-1021
20Derby2147101423-919
21Nottm Forest2247111526-1119
22Sheff Wed2257101423-916
23Rotherham2044121929-1016
24Wycombe2236131532-1715
View full Championship table

Top Stories