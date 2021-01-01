Last updated on .From the section Championship

Bristol City's Championship game at Brentford on Saturday has been called off over fears of a possible Covid-19 outbreak among Robins players.

Symptoms in the City squad were reported on Friday.

But the testing laboratory was closed on New Year's Day - and it has not been possible to arrange the testing of the entire squad and backroom staff.

The game was postponed after consultation both with Brentford and the English Football League.

Brentford are second in the Championship, having gone unbeaten in 15 games.

City are 10th, four points off the top six, although they have lost four times in five matches.