Manchester United v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rotate his squad, with Fred and Scott McTominay among those in contention to start.
Defender Victor Lindelof missed the win over Wolves because of a back problem and could be absent again.
Aston Villa have Tyrone Mings available after serving a one-match ban.
Ross Barkley is expected to be fit for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury early in the home defeat against Brighton on 21 November.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Aston Villa's solitary win in the past 43 Premier League meetings came at Old Trafford in December 2009 courtesy of Gabriel Agbonlahor's headed goal (D11, L31).
- That is also Villa's only victory in 33 competitive away games against Manchester United since 1983 (D7, L25).
- Last season's corresponding fixture ended 2-2, so Villa can remain unbeaten in consecutive Premier League matches at Old Trafford for only the second time, emulating 1995-96 and 1996-97.
Manchester United
- United are enjoying a nine-match unbeaten league run, winning seven and drawing two.
- Second place is their highest Premier League position at the turn of the year since Alex Ferguson retired as manager after the 2012-13 season.
- The Red Devils have suffered three Premier League home defeats in 2020-21 - they've only lost more in an entire season on two occasions: 2013-14 (seven defeats) and 2001-02 (six).
- Aside from a 6-2 victory against Leeds, Manchester United have only scored four goals in their other seven league games at Old Trafford this season.
- They hold the top-flight record of 27 wins on New Year's Day.
- However, they could lose their opening league fixture in consecutive years for the first time since 1978 and 1979.
- Paul Pogba has gone 21 appearances without a goal at Old Trafford in all competitions since he scored two penalties in a league victory against West Ham in April 2019.
- Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 32 goals in his 29 Premier League appearances, scoring 18 and setting up 14.
Aston Villa
- Villa could go unbeaten in six successive Premier League games within the same season for the first time since a seven-match streak from the beginning of 2011-12.
- Their solitary defeat in nine away league fixtures since early July came against West Ham on 30 November (W5, D3).
- Aston Villa can win more than eight of their opening 15 top-flight matches in a season for the first time since becoming league champions in 1980-81.
- Dean Smith's side need one more league victory to equal the nine they managed throughout last season.
- They have an unrivalled eight league clean sheets this season - one more than they registered in the entirety of 2019-20.
- Villa are unbeaten in their past 10 league fixtures on New Year's Day (W6, D4).
- Anwar El Ghazi has five goals in as many Premier League appearances, after scoring just four in his first 37.
- Ollie Watkins has gone seven games without a goal. He scored eight times in his first 10 Aston Villa appearances.