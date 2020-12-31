Manchester United v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tyrone Mings had to sit out Aston Villa's draw at Chelsea as a result of his red card during the win over Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to rotate his squad, with Fred and Scott McTominay among those in contention to start.

Defender Victor Lindelof missed the win over Wolves because of a back problem and could be absent again.

Aston Villa have Tyrone Mings available after serving a one-match ban.

Ross Barkley is expected to be fit for the first time since he sustained a hamstring injury early in the home defeat against Brighton on 21 November.

Those three victories came in 1992, 1995 and 2009

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa's solitary win in the past 43 Premier League meetings came at Old Trafford in December 2009 courtesy of Gabriel Agbonlahor's headed goal (D11, L31).

That is also Villa's only victory in 33 competitive away games against Manchester United since 1983 (D7, L25).

Last season's corresponding fixture ended 2-2, so Villa can remain unbeaten in consecutive Premier League matches at Old Trafford for only the second time, emulating 1995-96 and 1996-97.

Manchester United

United are enjoying a nine-match unbeaten league run, winning seven and drawing two.

Second place is their highest Premier League position at the turn of the year since Alex Ferguson retired as manager after the 2012-13 season.

The Red Devils have suffered three Premier League home defeats in 2020-21 - they've only lost more in an entire season on two occasions: 2013-14 (seven defeats) and 2001-02 (six).

Aside from a 6-2 victory against Leeds, Manchester United have only scored four goals in their other seven league games at Old Trafford this season.

They hold the top-flight record of 27 wins on New Year's Day.

However, they could lose their opening league fixture in consecutive years for the first time since 1978 and 1979.

Paul Pogba has gone 21 appearances without a goal at Old Trafford in all competitions since he scored two penalties in a league victory against West Ham in April 2019.

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 32 goals in his 29 Premier League appearances, scoring 18 and setting up 14.

Aston Villa