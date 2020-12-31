Everton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Richarlison has recovered from a blow to the head during Everton’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Richarlison is available for Everton after missing the win at Sheffield United because of concussion protocols.

James Rodriguez could return from a calf injury for the FA Cup tie against Rotherham, while Lucas Digne and Allan face a few more weeks out.

West Ham manager David Moyes has a near fully-fit squad as he seeks a first win at Goodison Park since leaving Everton in 2013.

The only confirmed absentee is Arthur Masuaku, who recently had knee surgery.

It's 11 defeats for Everton on 1 January, and seven for the Hammers

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have won 26 games and scored 86 goals against West Ham - both Premier League club records against a particular opponent.

The Hammers have lost six of their past eight league matches at Goodison Park, including a 2-0 defeat last season.

Everton beat West Ham 4-1 at Goodison Park earlier this season in the League Cup fourth round, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring a hat-trick.

Everton

The Toffees are vying to win five league games in a row for the first time since a run of seven from March to April 2014.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have only conceded one goal during their current winning run.

Everton's tally of 29 points is one short of their highest after 15 matches of a Premier League season, set in 2004-05 under David Moyes. They beat Bolton in their 16th league fixture of that campaign.

They have lost 11 of their 16 Premier League fixtures on New Year's Day, including in each of the past three years.

Their most recent top-flight home victory on 1 January was 2-1 against Luton Town in 1990.

Carlo Ancelotti is winless in all five Premier League matches as a manager against David Moyes (D3, L2). The Italian's Real Madrid side did beat Moyes' Real Sociedad in La Liga six years ago though.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one goal shy of matching his total of 15 from last season. However, he has gone five games in all competitions without scoring.

West Ham United