Everton v West Ham United

TEAM NEWS
Richarlison is available for Everton after missing the win at Sheffield United because of concussion protocols.
James Rodriguez could return from a calf injury for the FA Cup tie against Rotherham, while Lucas Digne and Allan face a few more weeks out.
West Ham manager David Moyes has a near fully-fit squad as he seeks a first win at Goodison Park since leaving Everton in 2013.
The only confirmed absentee is Arthur Masuaku, who recently had knee surgery.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Everton have won 26 games and scored 86 goals against West Ham - both Premier League club records against a particular opponent.
- The Hammers have lost six of their past eight league matches at Goodison Park, including a 2-0 defeat last season.
- Everton beat West Ham 4-1 at Goodison Park earlier this season in the League Cup fourth round, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring a hat-trick.
Everton
- The Toffees are vying to win five league games in a row for the first time since a run of seven from March to April 2014.
- Carlo Ancelotti's side have only conceded one goal during their current winning run.
- Everton's tally of 29 points is one short of their highest after 15 matches of a Premier League season, set in 2004-05 under David Moyes. They beat Bolton in their 16th league fixture of that campaign.
- They have lost 11 of their 16 Premier League fixtures on New Year's Day, including in each of the past three years.
- Their most recent top-flight home victory on 1 January was 2-1 against Luton Town in 1990.
- Carlo Ancelotti is winless in all five Premier League matches as a manager against David Moyes (D3, L2). The Italian's Real Madrid side did beat Moyes' Real Sociedad in La Liga six years ago though.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin is one goal shy of matching his total of 15 from last season. However, he has gone five games in all competitions without scoring.
West Ham United
- The Hammers are winless in four league matches, drawing three of them.
- Nonetheless, 23 points is still their most after 16 games since 2015-16.
- A fourth Premier League away victory of the season would match their total for 2019-20.
- West Ham's first Premier League fixture on New Year's Day was a 1-0 victory at Everton in 1994. They have since lost all six top-flight away matches on that date by an aggregate score of 18-3.
- David Moyes was Everton manager for 518 league and cup matches from 2002 to 2013.
- Since leaving Everton, Moyes has lost all four competitive fixtures at Goodison Park by an aggregate score of 12-1.
- This match comes exactly a year after the first fixture of Moyes' second spell as West Ham manager.