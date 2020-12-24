Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ode Fulutudilu (right) in action for South Africa during the 2019 World Cup

South African striker Ode Fulutudilu has signed for SWPL champions Glasgow City, becoming their sixth recent signing.

The 30-year-old makes the move from Finnish side Aland United after winning the league and cup double last month.

Fulutudilu was also part of the South African side which reached the 2019 World Cup.

"Her pace will cause teams a huge headache and she is hungry to score goals," said head coach Scott Booth.

"Ultimately, she brings experience, a fantastic work ethic, modesty and a huge cutting edge.

"I am very pleased with how the squad is shaping up."

City have also signed Icelandic defender Arna Sif Asgrimsdottir, Swedish full-back Julia Molin, Costa Rican forward Priscila Chinchilla, Republic of Ireland international Naimh Farrelly and former Hibs player Cailin Michie for the second part of the season.

Booth's side are second in the SWPL on goal difference behind Rangers as they chase a 14th consecutive league title, with the season set to resume on 17 January after a winter break.