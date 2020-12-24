Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds had obligation to keep fighting - Bielsa

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says some sections of the media are trying to "destabilise" his players by asking them if he should change their style.

Bielsa's attacking tactics were questioned by some onlookers - although praised by others - after a 6-2 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Argentine insists he does not value style over substance, saying any such perception is wrong.

"It's just another way to try to ridicule me," he said.

Bielsa arrived at his news conference before Sunday's game against Burnley with a dossier and spent more than 40 minutes analysing his team's loss at Old Trafford in answering questions about their style.

"I don't worry too much about what the press think," Bielsa said.

"What does worry me is what is written influences the public; they decrease the capacity to understand for the public.

"Also, they try to destabilise by suggesting to the players the style needs to be changed.

"Of course, this happens when the results allow. It doesn't matter if in the previous game, the opinion was completely different."

Bielsa, 65, has transformed Leeds since taking over in June 2018, leading the Yorkshire club back into the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence.

The Whites have proved an entertaining addition to the English top-flight this season, having stuck to their high-tempo attacking principles and being involved in several high-scoring matches.

Four days after beating Newcastle 5-2 at Elland Road, Bielsa's side lost heavily against their old rivals at Old Trafford.

Leeds are 14th in the Premier League, having taken 17 points from their opening 14 games.

"The best way to win is to play well. So nobody can say I put style over results," said Bielsa.

"Normally, when there is adversity, what the press do is try to weaken the one who is facing adversity or to ridicule the style of play of a team."