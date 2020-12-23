Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Johnstone

Italian media are reporting thatCeltic striker Odsonne Edouard is a target for Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo. (Herald)external-link

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says that Rangers are keeping tabs on Karamoko Dembele's older brother Siriki. (Sun)external-link

Jack Ross insists he will have no qualms throwing goalkeeper Dillon Barnes in against Rangers with Ofir Marciano struggling to make the Ibrox trip. (Sun)external-link

Callum Davidson says Michael O'Halloran will have to earn his trust to play for St Johnstone again, after picking up two yellow cards shortly after coming on as a substitute in their defeat to Rangers. (Sun)external-link

Neil Lennon believes Celtic will hand out a hiding to someone soon after they beat Ross County 2-0. (Sun)external-link

