Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Italian media are reporting thatCeltic striker Odsonne Edouard is a target for Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo. (Herald)
Peterborough director of football Barry Fry says that Rangers are keeping tabs on Karamoko Dembele's older brother Siriki. (Sun)
Jack Ross insists he will have no qualms throwing goalkeeper Dillon Barnes in against Rangers with Ofir Marciano struggling to make the Ibrox trip. (Sun)
Callum Davidson says Michael O'Halloran will have to earn his trust to play for St Johnstone again, after picking up two yellow cards shortly after coming on as a substitute in their defeat to Rangers. (Sun)
Neil Lennon believes Celtic will hand out a hiding to someone soon after they beat Ross County 2-0. (Sun)