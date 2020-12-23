Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr has stepped down from her role, the Scottish FA has confirmed.

Under Kerr's guidance, the Scots made it two major finals in a row with their first World Cup appearance last year.

However, the Scots missed out on a place at the Euros in 2022 and Kerr says it is "the right time for me to look ahead to the next chapter".

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said Kerr's impact on the women's game could not be underestimated.

More to follow.

