Former Southampton manager Stuart Gray will take charge of Fulham, alongside Matt Wells, against his old club

Fulham boss Scott Parker will not take charge of his team's Boxing Day game with Southampton after someone in his household tested positive for Covid-19.

Parker, 40, tested negative but has been self-isolating this week.

Assistant manager Stuart Gray and first-team coach Matt Wells will take charge of the team on Saturday.

Provided he returns a further negative result, Parker will return to the dugout for Fulham's trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 30 December.

Fulham, who Parker guided to promotion last season through the Championship play-offs, are third bottom after earning 10 points from their opening 14 matches.