Kilmarnock and St Mirren have appealed against the SPFL decision

The 3-0 Scottish Premiership victories awarded after Covid regulation breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock have been "suspended pending appeals".

Motherwell were given wins over both, and Hamilton Academical were handed the points for a game against St Mirren - all of which were postponed in October.

But after St Mirren and Kilmarnock protested, the punishments are on hold.

It means Motherwell slip to 10th in the Scottish Premiership and Hamilton are now just a point off the bottom.

St Mirren and Kilmarnock admitted infringing social distancing rules on buses and at meals, and players from St Mirren also shared cars to and from training.

Both clubs admitted the violations and were fined £40,000, suspended until 30 June.

The appeal against the decision taken by a sub-committee of the SPFL will be heard by the Scottish FA on 14 January.

The SPFL say that they "will update the Premiership table pending the outcome of the appeals process".