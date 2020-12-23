Italian Serie A
Hellas VeronaHellas Verona1Inter MilanInter Milan2

Hellas Verona v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Hellas Verona

  • 1Silvestri
  • 27DawidowiczBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLovatoat 31'minutesSubstituted forGünterat 59'minutes
  • 23MagnaniBooked at 79mins
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 5Faraoni
  • 61Tameze
  • 4Pinto Veloso
  • 3DimarcoBooked at 64mins
  • 90ColleySubstituted forRüeggat 53'minutes
  • 20ZaccagniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLazovicat 53'minutes
  • 9Salcedo MoraSubstituted forIlicat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lovato
  • 8Lazovic
  • 13Destiny Udogie
  • 14Ilic
  • 15Çetin
  • 19Rüegg
  • 21Günter
  • 22Berardi
  • 25Pandur
  • 45Yeboah Ankrah
  • 72Danzi
  • 99Bertini

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniBooked at 83mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 45mins
  • 23Barella
  • 15Young
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forVidalat 70'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forGagliardiniat 87'minutes
  • 9Lukaku

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 11Kolarov
  • 12Sensi
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamHellas VeronaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Verona 1, Inter Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Giangiacomo Magnani (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  6. Post update

    Miguel Veloso (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Milan Skriniar.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  10. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Tameze (Verona).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Booking

    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Federico Dimarco (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

Top Stories