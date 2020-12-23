Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Yves Bissouma scored in Brighton's 4-2 defeat at Everton in October

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the club have not received any approaches for midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Mali international Bissouma has been linked external-link with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 24-year-old, who joined Brighton from French side Lille in 2018 for a fee in the region of £15 million, has a contract until 2023.

"As I've said before, just because it's in the newspaper, doesn't necessarily mean it's true," said Potter.

"My focus on Yves is how I can help him improve and I think he's still got some improvement to do.

"That's my focus with him, to try and help him reach his full potential."

Bissouma has been one of Brighton's most consistent performers this season, starting 13 of their 14 Premier League games.

He has made 70 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring three times.

Brighton travel to West Ham on Sunday (14:15 GMT) and sit 17th in the Premier League, two points clear of the relegation zone.