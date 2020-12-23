Carabao Cup semi-final draw: Holders Manchester City away to Manchester United

Holders Manchester City will travel to face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Championship side Brentford, the lowest ranked club left in the competition, are away to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in the other semi-final.

The ties are single-leg matches instead of the traditional two-legged format in order to ease fixture congestion caused by the delayed start to the season.

They will be played on the week commencing 4 January 2021.

United progressed with a 2-0 win at Everton in the fourth and final quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

They hosted Pep Guardiola's City in the Premier League as recently as 12 December, the two teams sharing the spoils in a goalless stalemate.

Tottenham won 3-1 at Stoke City on Wednesday to advance.

Jose Mourinho is a four-time winner of the competition but Spurs have not won a major trophy since 2008.

Semi final draw

Manchester United v Manchester City

Tottenham v Brentford

