Michael Stewart and Neil McCann will join fellow former Scotland player Steven Thompson on Sportscene Saturday.

The show, on the BBC Scotland channel at 19:15 GMT on Boxing Day, will show highlights and analysis of all six top-flight matches from earlier in the day.

It will be repeated on BBC One Scotland at 00:15.

Earlier in the day, Julie Fleeting and James McFadden will join David Currie for Sportscene results at 16:30 on BBC Scotland.

On radio, Sportsound coverage of Rangers v Hibernian on Saturday starts at noon on Radio Scotland DAB and 810MW, while Off the Ball will be on 92-95FM & BBC Sounds.

And for Saturday's later games, live commentary of Hamilton Academical v Celtic will be on DAB/810MW while Open all Mics will be on 92-95FM/Sounds.

Sportscene, Sportsound and Off the Ball will all be available on the BBC Sport website, along with live text coverage from 11:30.