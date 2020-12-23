Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Rory Hale joined Crusaders in 2018 and won an Irish Cup and a County Antrim Shield

Cliftonville have confirmed the capture of midfielder Rory Hale from Irish Premiership neighbours Crusaders.

Hale was "reluctantly" placed on the transfer list by the Crues after making just four league appearances for the Seaview outfit this season.

The 24-year-old former Derry City and Galway United player joined Stephen Baxter's side in 2018.

He was capped at Under-21 level by the Republic of Ireland.

Hale, who was part of Cliftonville's academy as a youngster, becomes Paddy McLaughlin's second winter signing after former Dundalk goalkeeper Aaron McCarey moved to Solitude on Tuesday.

The Reds are fifth in the Irish Premiership table after 11 games, nine points behind the Crues in third position.