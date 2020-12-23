Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kasey Palmer (second right) celebrates his one Swansea goal to date, which came against Stoke in October

Steve Cooper says Swansea City must wait to see whether Kasey Palmer and Viktor Gyokeres are recalled by their parent clubs in January.

Attacking midfielder Palmer is on a season-long loan from Bristol City, while striker Gyokeres arrived from Brighton on a similar deal.

Neither player has been a regular under Swansea head coach Cooper.

"It's normal to have a clause in the January window on a loan, for the parent club to call back," Cooper said.

"We would be the same with the players we have out on loan.

"They probably would have both liked to have played more games and minutes than they have, but they understand the reasons why.

"Until we get told things will change, we'll carry on with that."

Ex-Chelsea youngster Palmer, 24, has made only two starts - plus nine substitute appearances - since joining Swansea just before the October transfer deadline.

That is despite the fact Morgan Gibbs-White, who plays in a similar position, has been out injured since early October.

Viktor Gyokeres has been behind Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe in the fight for a place in Steve Cooper's attack

With on-loan Wolves player Gibbs-White close to returning to fitness, Palmer is likely to face an even bigger battle for game time.

There are also suggestions Palmer, who joined Bristol City for a reported £3.5m fee in 2019, is wanted back at Ashton Gate regardless of his situation at Swansea, following injuries to the likes of Andreas Weimann and Jamie Paterson.

"I do believe some stuff has been written - whether that's official quotes or not I am not sure," Cooper added.

"In terms of official, we've not heard anything from Bristol City.

"Kasey is very much part of the group and what we are doing and we're enjoying having him here. Until we are told otherwise, hopefully not, we'll carry on with that."

Gyokeres, 22, is yet to score in 10 Swansea appearances, just two of which have been starts.

Should the Sweden international depart, Swansea are likely to target at least one new centre-forward during the January window.

When asked about Gyokeres, Cooper said: "There's a possibility for all of them (to be recalled) because the parent club hold the cards.

"It's the same message as Kasey. We're enjoying working with them, they're part of the group."