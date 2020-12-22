Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid18:45GranadaGranada
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Real Madrid v Granada

Wednesday 23rd December 2020

  • GetafeGetafe16:30Celta VigoCelta Vigo
  • AlavésAlavés21:00EibarEibar
  • Real BetisReal Betis21:00CádizCádiz

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1310212652132
2Real Madrid1492325141129
3Real Sociedad1675425121326
4Villarreal156812014626
5Barcelona1473428141424
6Sevilla137241510523
7Granada136341720-321
8Celta Vigo145451920-119
9Ath Bilbao155371818018
10Cádiz145361119-818
11Getafe134451114-316
12Real Betis145181526-1116
13Valencia153662122-115
14Levante143651618-215
15Eibar143651013-315
16Elche133641216-415
17Alavés143561116-514
18Real Valladolid153571524-914
19Osasuna143381323-1012
20Huesca151951323-1012
View full Spanish La Liga table

