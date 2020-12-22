Real Madrid v Granada

Real MadridReal Madrid18:45GranadaGranada
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|13
|10
|2
|1
|26
|5
|21
|32
|2
|Real Madrid
|14
|9
|2
|3
|25
|14
|11
|29
|3
|Real Sociedad
|16
|7
|5
|4
|25
|12
|13
|26
|4
|Villarreal
|15
|6
|8
|1
|20
|14
|6
|26
|5
|Barcelona
|14
|7
|3
|4
|28
|14
|14
|24
|6
|Sevilla
|13
|7
|2
|4
|15
|10
|5
|23
|7
|Granada
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|20
|-3
|21
|8
|Celta Vigo
|14
|5
|4
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|19
|9
|Ath Bilbao
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|18
|0
|18
|10
|Cádiz
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|19
|-8
|18
|11
|Getafe
|13
|4
|4
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|16
|12
|Real Betis
|14
|5
|1
|8
|15
|26
|-11
|16
|13
|Valencia
|15
|3
|6
|6
|21
|22
|-1
|15
|14
|Levante
|14
|3
|6
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|15
|15
|Eibar
|14
|3
|6
|5
|10
|13
|-3
|15
|16
|Elche
|13
|3
|6
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|15
|17
|Alavés
|14
|3
|5
|6
|11
|16
|-5
|14
|18
|Real Valladolid
|15
|3
|5
|7
|15
|24
|-9
|14
|19
|Osasuna
|14
|3
|3
|8
|13
|23
|-10
|12
|20
|Huesca
|15
|1
|9
|5
|13
|23
|-10
|12