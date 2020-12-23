Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea's last match was a 3-0 victory over Benfica in the Women's Champions League on 16 December

Chelsea have provided their women's team with food packages over the Christmas period.

The 2019-20 Women's Super League champions are based in a Tier 4 area in London and the club have asked players to follow government guidelines.

This means players have been unable to travel during the festive period due to coronavirus restrictions.

Chelsea also provided the men's first team with food packages during the first national lockdown in March.

On Sunday, Chelsea's WSL match against Tottenham was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the Blues' squad.

A Chelsea statement said "a number of positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the team set-up after the last round of testing".

Those affected are self-isolating and the rest of the squad will resume training in the new year.