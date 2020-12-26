Scottish Cup: How much do you know about this season's first-round clubs?

Scottish Cup first round: Dundonald Bluebell v Queen's Park
Venue: New Central Park, Kelty Date: Monday, 28 December Time: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

Less than a week after last season's delayed Scottish Cup campaign came to its conclusion, the first round of the 2020-21 competition gets underway on Boxing Day.

Despite there not being first-round participants from any higher than League 2, a lot of clubs' links with the tournament run deep.

So what do you know about their history in the competition? Try our quiz to find out.

