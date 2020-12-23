Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea have joined the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, but Manchester City consider themselves as favourites to sign the Norwegian striker. (90 min) external-link

Manchester United's hopes of signing Haaland could be weakened because of their relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, meaning Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 23, could be an alternative for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea intend to free up funds to sign Haaland, and West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice by selling seven players: England's Ross Barkley, 27, Spaniard Marcos Alonso, 29, Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 27, Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 24, Italian Jorginho, 29, England's Danny Drinkwater, 30, and Nigeria's Victor Moses, 30. (Sky Sports via the Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain are looking at signing Rudiger, with the defender finding first-team opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge. (Le Parisien - in French & subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao, 22, while Argentine free agent Ezequiel Garay, 34, is also set to join Jurgen Klopp's side. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Mikael Arteta and Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinicius Jr, 20, on loan in January, but have decided against signing his team-mate and Spain midfielder Isco, 28, who is set to join Juventus. (Daily Star) external-link

Barcelona are in talks to sign Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi, 28, on a free transfer when his contract at the Emirates expires in the summer. (SPOX via 90 min) external-link

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney wants to make former Manchester United and England team-mate Phil Jones, 28, his first signing, although the Rams could face competition from West Brom and Burnley. (Metro) external-link

Everton and Wolves are set to challenge AC Milan for Strasbourg and France defender Mohamed Simakan, 20, who is available for around £20 million. (Tutto Mercato Web - in Italian) external-link

There could be a potential departure from Everton for 29-year-old Turkey forward Cenk Tosun, with Dutch side Feyernoord interested. (Footballoranje.com) external-link

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, 27, could return to Liverpool, with Union Berlin considering ending his loan spell early with the German making just one appearance since the start of the season. (Kicker via The Sun) external-link

Barcelona are trying to convince Spain midfielder Riqui Puig to sign a new contract, but with a departure looking more likely Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both interested in the 21-year-old. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are set to beat RB Leipzig and AC Milan to the signing of 19-year-old Independiente del Valle and Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo for £4.5m. (Daily Mail) external-link

Brentford are in talks with Finland forward Marcus Forss, 21, about extending his contract with both Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund supposedly interested. (Team Talk) external-link

Club Bruges are pushing to sign Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta, 28, despite the fact the Tanzania international is on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Florian Holsbeek via Sport Witness) external-link

Inter Miami's Lewis Morgan, 24, could be available for £2m with Sheffield United and Reading both interested in the Scottish winger. (Daily Mail) external-link

PSV Eindhoven forward Mario Gotze, 28, says he had the opportunity to return to Bayern Munich this summer. (Bild - in German) external-link