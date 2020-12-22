Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Bradley Dack has scored 42 goals in 106 league appearances for Blackburn since joining in the summer of 2017

Backburn Rovers forward Bradley Dack has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old has not played for the Championship side since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on 23 December 2019.

He made his comeback for the club's under-23s on Monday.

"I firmly believe that this squad right now is good enough to get into the Premier League," he told the club website. external-link

"The club have given me the opportunity to play in the Championship for the first time and has stuck by me through the injury, so I felt like I owed the club a little bit and as long as the deal was right for both parties then I was happy to sign."