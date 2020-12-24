Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons romped to victory in a high-scoring contest with Allan Preston last time out, but can she get the better of Derek Ferguson?
The Nine presenter takes on the former Rangers, Hearts and Ross County midfielder in predicting the results of Saturday's Boxing Day Scottish Premiership card.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Derek
|Rangers v Hibernian
|3-2
|2-0
|Aberdeen v St Johnstone
|1-0
|2-1
|Dundee United v Motherwell
|1-1
|2-2
|Hamilton Academical v Celtic
|0-1
|0-4
|Kilmarnock v Livingston
|1-2
|1-0
|Ross County v St Mirren
|0-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Rangers v Hibernian (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 3-2
Derek's prediction: 2-0
Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Derek's prediction: 2-1
Dundee United v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Derek's prediction: 2-2
Hamilton Academical v Celtic (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Derek's prediction: 0-4
Kilmarnock v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Derek's prediction: 1-0
Ross County v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
Derek's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Allan Preston
|80
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Allan Preston?
|?
|Total scores
|Amy
|880
|Pundits
|790
|Amy v Pundits
|P18
|W6
|D6
|L6