Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons romped to victory in a high-scoring contest with Allan Preston last time out, but can she get the better of Derek Ferguson?

The Nine presenter takes on the former Rangers, Hearts and Ross County midfielder in predicting the results of Saturday's Boxing Day Scottish Premiership card.

Scottish Premiership
AmyDerek
Rangers v Hibernian3-22-0
Aberdeen v St Johnstone1-02-1
Dundee United v Motherwell1-12-2
Hamilton Academical v Celtic0-10-4
Kilmarnock v Livingston1-21-0
Ross County v St Mirren0-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Rangers v Hibernian (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Derek's prediction: 2-0

Aberdeen v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Derek's prediction: 2-1

Dundee United v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Derek's prediction: 2-2

Hamilton Academical v Celtic (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Derek's prediction: 0-4

Kilmarnock v Livingston (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Derek's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Derek's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Allan Preston80
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Allan Preston??
Total scores
Amy880
Pundits790
Amy v Pundits
P18W6D6L6

