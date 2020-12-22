Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Marcus Forss scored his first international goal for Finland on his debut versus France

Finland striker Marcus Forss has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract until 2026 with Championship side Brentford.

The 21-year-old joined the Bees from West Bromwich Albion in 2017 and progressed through to the first team, scoring 10 goals in 33 games since.

Forss' club form led to his international debut in November, and a debut goal against France, in Paris.

"He is a very talented striker," boss Thomas Frank said.

"[Marcus] has added extra levels to his game in the last year. He can link up play, is good at arriving in the box, and has made big strides in terms of leading our press.

"He is also one of the best finishers I have seen. He has a bright future ahead of him."

The Turku-born forward also thrived on loan to AFC Wimbledon last season, scoring 11 goals in 19 games before he returned to his parent club through injury.