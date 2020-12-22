Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Cambridge United are ninth in League Two

Cambridge United have banned some of the supporters who booed players taking the knee before their League Two game against Colchester on 15 December.

Club director Shaun Grady chaired a three-man board which allowed individuals to "explain their actions".

Of the "very small number of fans" involved some will be given "education and support" with others banned from matches until the end of the season.

Applause drowned out the initial jeering of the anti-racism gesture.

"Diversity and inclusion will continue to be at the heart of what we stand for as a football club," said a Cambridge statement.

The fans will receive letters with their penalties, with those banned having their season tickets refunded.

Cambridge chief executive Ian Mather has said they will support players taking the knee again at their next home match on 26 December if they choose to do so.

Grady was joined on the U's three-man committee by fellow directors Godric Smith and Dave Matthew-Jones, who was elected by the club's official supporter's group Cambridge Fans United.