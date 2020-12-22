Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth will have to reschedule games against Swindon and Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth's next two matches, against Swindon on 26 December and Bristol Rovers on 29 December, are off after positive coronavirus tests at the club.

Five members of the playing squad and backroom team have tested positive.

League One Pompey are the sixth English Football League side to postpone upcoming fixtures because of Covid-19.

League rivals Ipswich,Sunderland and Peterborough have called off festive games, along with Rotherham and Millwall in the Championship.

The five who have tested positive at Portsmouth are now self-isolating, along with those they have been in close contact with.