Jonny Evans "delighted" to sign new deal with Foxes

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has signed a two-and-a-half year contract extension with Leicester City.

His current deal was set to run out this summer.

The ex-Manchester United defender, who turns 33 on Sunday, has made 89 appearances for the Foxes since joining from West Brom in 2018.

"It is a club that I didn't want to leave. I've enjoyed my time and I'm delighted to extend the deal," Evans told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Evans has become an integral part of Brendan Rodgers' side, helping them achieve Europa League qualification last season and the Foxes are again challenging strongly for a Champions League spot this term after narrowly missing out during the 2019-20 campaign.

"From the moment, I came into the club, I could see that they set really high standards," added Evans.

"There's the investment that they have put into the club in terms of the training ground and there are plans in the future to redevelop the stadium as well.

"There's also always investment going into the playing squad which is huge and we've got a great manager in charge at the moment.

"Anyone who plays under Brendan would say that. He likes his players to express themselves. He gives them lots of confidence and I feel like I've benefited from that style of football."

Evans acknowledges that the length of his contract extension demonstrates the "great commitment the club has shown me" even though he is about to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

"They have done since I've been here. I've played a lot of matches in the last two years.

"I think they've been happy with how I've played and I'm happy to be at the club," added Evans, who says he is already looking forward to his next campaign with Northern Ireland which will begin with an away game against Italy on 25 March.