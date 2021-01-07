Two Scotland defenders. The current Celtic captain. A teenage prodigy. A former England striker.

There's no lack of experience or star quality in this Scottish Premiership XI who all have one thing in common - they will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Amid the hundred-plus players in Scotland's top flight now free to discuss a move with other clubs as their deals tick down, these are the pick of the bunch.

Who would you fancy joining your team?

Allan McGregor (Rangers)

As his splendid showing in Rangers' weekend derby win over Celtic proved, age is no barrier to excellence for McGregor, who turns 39 at the end of January.

The goalkeeper is the last line of the most miserly defence in Britain and, should he decide to extend his career away from Ibrox this summer, he won't be short of offers.

Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

An unlikely hero of Scotland's surge to Euro 2020, the towering centre-back's stock has never been higher. Gallagher was a hulking colossus in the play-off wins over Israel and Serbia and his calm authority under such stifling pressure won't have gone unnoticed.

Gallagher has been offered a new deal at Motherwell but, with his 30s beckoning in February, he seems content to bide his time and see what options become available.

Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock)

Another Scotland cap, but one whose prospects dwindled after being an early pick under Steve Clarke. Having spent the last three seasons at Kilmarnock, the 25-year-old has been part of a struggling side this term and a fresh start may appeal.

Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian)

A bona fide Hibs legend, Stevenson is the club's longest-serving player having made his debut in 2005 and is closing in on 500 appearances.

The 32-year-old has jostled with youngster Josh Doig for the left-back berth this season and Hibs are loathe to lose him. Stevenson's experience and drive suggests he has plenty to offer at Easter Road or elsewhere.

Scott Brown (Celtic)

Is it the end of an era for Brown and Celtic? As the club's bid for a 10th successive title hangs by a thread, the captain has been a focal point for supporters' frustrations. Brown has lost his midfield spot to Ismaila Soro and will be 36 by the time next season kicks off.

Having been tempted by a move to Australia's A-League two years ago, there may be the opportunity for one final adventure.

Allan Campbell (Motherwell)

Another coveted international coming to the end of his Fir Park deal. The Scotland Under-21 midfielder is one of the bright prospects in Scottish football and has plenty of experience to back up his talent, having made over 100 Premiership appearances.

Motherwell will at least be due compensation should the homegrown star - who was offered fresh terms three months ago - leave at the end of his contract.

Steven Davis (Rangers)

Having turned 36 on New Year's Day, the Northern Ireland captain is still going strong for club and country. The unassuming heartbeat of Rangers' midfield, Davis offers a consistency and nous that few can match.

He became Northern Ireland's most capped player in September - and is one short of Peter Shilton's UK record of 125 - and could comfortably do a job elsewhere if his Ibrox time was to end this summer.

Karamoko Dembele (Celtic)

Big things have been expected of the youngster ever since he made headlines with a debut for Celtic's under-20 side as a 13-year-old in 2016. A first-team bow followed last season - his appearance off the bench against Cluj made him the youngest player to represent Celtic in Europe - but 17-year-old's progress has stalled amid reported concerns over his attitude.

Dembele hasn't featured since the opening day of the campaign and his future looks set to lie away from Celtic, with European superpowers such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund linked with an interest.

Chris Burke (Kilmarnock)

Former Scotland team-mate James McFadden says Burke "gets quicker with age" and who are we to argue? Even at 37, the forward is still Kilmarnock's main man. He tops the club's scoring charts with six goals this season and has only missed one league game.

Burke has plenty left in the tank, whether it's at Rugby Park or pastures new.

Ross Stewart (Ross County)

Aberdeen's reported interest in the 23-year-old continues to linger. Stewart's goals were key in making sure County's return to the top flight last season wasn't a fleeting one, but he has struggled to match those standards this term.

He hasn't netted a Premiership goal since August, but manager John Hughes would rather keep him for the club's survival fight than cash in this month.

Jermain Defoe (Rangers)

The former England striker made his Ibrox loan spell permanent in summer, but has found his opportunities limited with the arrival of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten.

Still, four goals in 10 appearances is a terrific return and the 38-year-old's finishing instincts remain razor sharp. If a club is seeking a super-sub, they could do a lot worse than Defoe.