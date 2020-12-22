Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Rotherham are outside the Championship relegation places on goal difference, but could slip into the bottom three over Christmas

Rotherham United's Championship fixture against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day has been postponed after more positive Covid-19 tests at the Millers.

The club has not disclosed the number of positive tests, but say they cannot fulfil the fixture due to players and staff having to self-isolate.

The Millers' game with Derby County on Saturday was called off after one positive test in the squad.

At the time, the club said more players had shown Covid-19 symptoms.

It is the second Boxing Day Championship fixture to be postponed due to positive tests - Millwall's trip to AFC Bournemouth was called off earlier in the week after a number of positive tests at the Lions.

In a club statement, Rotherham said they were "left with no choice but to inform the EFL of our decision to rearrange the game against Middlesbrough" after consulting with league doctors and undergoing increased testing after the match against Derby was called off.

"The club will continue to monitor the severity at which the virus has spread - alongside the health and wellbeing of our first-team squad and those connected to them - whilst remaining in contact with our upcoming opponents and the EFL on the matter," he statement continued.

The club said they remain in discussions about future fixtures and "hope to make a decision" about those later on Wednesday.

Rotherham are scheduled to face Barnsley at home on 29 December.