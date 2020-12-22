Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Ian Holloway has quit as Grimsby Town manager amid talks of a potential takeover of the League Two club.

The 57-year-old posted a series of messages on Twitter announcing his departure.

He said he leaves "with a heavy heart" but said he was prompted to do so after majority shareholder John Fenty told him of his intention to sell.

"It's time for a fresh start across the board for this great club," Holloway wrote.

More to follow.