Ian Holloway: Grimsby Town manager quits amid talk of potential club takeover
Ian Holloway has quit as Grimsby Town manager amid talks of a potential takeover of the League Two club.
The 57-year-old posted a series of messages on Twitter announcing his departure.
He said he leaves "with a heavy heart" but said he was prompted to do so after majority shareholder John Fenty told him of his intention to sell.
"It's time for a fresh start across the board for this great club," Holloway wrote.
