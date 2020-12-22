Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Dundee Utd, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone, Ross County, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
The agent of Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist claims Celtic are vying with top-flight clubs in Holland and Germany to sign the £1m-rated 22-year-old. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is interested in bringing Gary Mackay-Steven back to Pittodrie when the winger leaves New York City next month. (Daily Record)
Andy Murray turned down the offer of a youth deal at Rangers when he was 14, the tennis star's mum Judy has revealed. (Sun)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says claims that Odsonne Edouard's 'Panenka' penalty in the Scottish Cup final was disrespectful are "complete and utter nonsense". (Scotsman)
Hearts striker Steven Naismith will not face retrospective disciplinary action for catching Celtic skipper Scott Brown with his studs during the cup final. (Glasgow Times)
On-loan St Johnstone defender Danny McNamara has been recalled by parent club Millwall, who are set to send James Brown to McDiarmid Park as a replacement. (Courier)
New Ross County boss John Hughes says his predecessor Stuart Kettlewell has already been in touch with advice about the squad he has inherited. (Press & Journal)
Hibernian have formed a strategic partnership with Stenhousemuir, with the benefits including a framework for players to go on loan from Easter Road to the League Two club. (Edinburgh Evening News)