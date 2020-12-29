Newcastle United v Liverpool

TEAM NEWS
Newcastle United have no new injury concerns although Jonjo Shelvey and Ryan Fraser are still sidelined.
Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles continue to recover from coronavirus but Martin Dubravka could return against Leicester City.
Liverpool face another defensive reshuffle after Joel Matip sustained an abductor injury against West Bromwich Albion.
Thiago is nearing a return from a knee injury but is unlikely to be risked.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Newcastle have not had a great week but that won't change their game plan against Liverpool, which will be to make it as difficult as possible for them - like West Brom did, really.
Liverpool got through the Baggies defence once early on and are usually relentless until the game is done and dusted, but they did not do enough in the second half to make the points safe.
I can't see that happening again at St James' Park.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Newcastle United could lose six consecutive top-flight games against Liverpool for the first time. It would also be the first time Liverpool have won three top-flight matches in a row at St James' Park.
- Newcastle have lost a club record 77 top-flight fixtures against Liverpool.
Newcastle United
- Newcastle are without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League home games, conceding 22 goals since their 3-0 win against Sheffield United in June.
- The Magpies have won only three of their seven home league matches, drawing one and losing three.
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League home fixtures against the reigning champions.
- They have won just two of their final fixtures of a calendar year in 17 attempts - against Everton in 2014 and in a Championship match versus Nottingham Forest in 2016.
- Callum Wilson's eight Premier League goals have all come in the second half of matches. He is one short of 50 top-flight goals.
- Dwight Gayle has scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances versus Liverpool.
- Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has failed to score in his last 42 Premier League games,
Liverpool
- Liverpool have lost four Premier League fixtures in 2020, the same amount as in 2018 and 2019 combined.
- The Reds have conceded 20 Premier League goals in 15 matches. It took them 28 games to let in 20 goals in 2019-20.
- They have won only four of their last 13 Premier League away fixtures, drawing five and losing four.
- Liverpool's final match of the calendar year has ended in victory in six successive campaigns.
- Liverpool can top the Premier League table at the turn of the year for the third consecutive season.
- The team top on 31 December has gone on to win the title in three of the last four seasons. The only exception was Liverpool's second-place finish in 2018-19.
- Sadio Mane has scored six goals and provided one assist in his last eight Premier League away appearances.
- Mo Salah has scored seven goals in six away league games this term. He managed only four in total last season.
- Salah has scored 23 Premier League goals in 2020, at least five more than any other player.
- Jurgen Klopp's first Premier League match versus Newcastle was Liverpool's 2-0 defeat at St James' Park on 6 December 2015.