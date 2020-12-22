Portuguese Super Cup: Porto v Benfica to be shown live on BBC
From the section European Football
The Portuguese Super Cup between Porto and Benfica will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the Red Button on Wednesday.
The fixture, delayed from the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off at 20:45 GMT.
Porto won a domestic league and cup double last season and face cup runners-up Benfica in Aveiro.
After 10 games, Benfica sit second in the Primeira Liga behind Lisbon rivals Sporting, with Porto currently third.
