Joachim Andersen: Fulham defender's one-match ban overturned
Fulham defender Joachim Andersen has had the red card he picked up against Newcastle United rescinded on appeal.
The Cottagers were leading 1-0 on Saturday when the Dane was judged to have brought down Callum Wilson, conceding the penalty from which the Magpies forward equalised.
Referee Graham Scott sent 24-year-old Andersen off after checking replays of the incident on the pitchside monitor.
Andersen is now available for Fulham's 26 December game against Southampton.
The initial contact by Andersen - who faced a one-match ban - was made outside the box and, speaking after the game, Fulham boss Scott Parker had accused England striker Wilson of simulation.
"From what I have just seen, the contact was made outside of the box and he then goes into the box and dives," Parker told Sky Sports.
"I don't know whether he [the referee] is looking at the same angles I am. I just don't understand. The game has changed drastically and not for the better, in my opinion. It's a bit of a mess, to be honest."
