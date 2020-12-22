Last updated on .From the section European Football

Juventus won Serie A last season, with Napoli finishing seventh

Napoli have won an appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) over a point deduction for missing their Serie A game at Juventus in October.

The clubs will now meet in a rearranged fixture after Juve were originally awarded a 3-0 win.

The decision external-link sees Napoli move up to third in the table on the same number of points as the reigning champions.

Napoli had two positive Covid-19 tests before the game and were ordered not to travel by their local health authority.

However, Serie A refused to call the match off and Juve arrived at the stadium before kick-off without an opponent to face.

Both Serie A and the Italian Football Federation said Napoli had not complied with agreed Covid-19 protocols, to ensure they could at least try to participate in the match.

Napoli had two previous appeals rejected, before CONI decided in favour of the club on Tuesday.