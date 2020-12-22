Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have won every domestic trophy since Rodgers picked up the League Cup in November 2016

Celtic's quadruple treble will almost certainly never be matched, insists former manager Brendan Rodgers.

Sunday's dramatic penalty shoot-out success in last season's delayed Scottish Cup final made it 12 domestic trophies in a row for Celtic.

Rodgers steered the club to the first seven of those before departing for Leicester City in February 2019.

"People down here sometimes think it's easy for Celtic - or Rangers - to win games," he said.

"But there's not too many teams who can go out with the pressure you have at Celtic to win every game.

"To then go and win 12 consecutive trophies, it will never be done again I'm pretty sure."

Neil Lennon replaced Rodgers, initially on an interim basis, and was kept on for a permanent second spell after completing the third treble.

"That's incredible testament to the players, the likes of Scott Brown, an unbelievable captain in how he drives the team. Callum McGregor, Ryan Chrisitie, James Forrest, those guys have been amazing in that run and it typifies the mentality of the team," added Rodgers.

"I was so happy that they did it. And also of course for Neil, to be the first manager in Scotland to have won a treble as both a player and manager puts him in that unique bracket.

"So it's an amazing achievement by all concerned and the only sadness is the supporters weren't there to witness it."