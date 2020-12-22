Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Aaron McCarey featured for Dundalk in this season's Europa League group stages

Cliftonville have signed former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Republic of Ireland youth goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

McCarey was released by Dundalk after the Lilywhites' victory in the FAI Cup final in December.

The 28-year-old had loan spells with Telford, Walsall, York City, Portsmouth and Bury while on the books with Wolves.

He had a stint at Warrenpoint Town before joining Dundalk and featured in this season's Europa League.

McCarey represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 level and was selected in senior squads by both Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O'Neill.