Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

We have a bumper midweek card, with all 12 sides in action on Wednesday, all with earlier than usual kick-offs.

There is plenty of intrigue to set up the last fixtures before Christmas, with just one point separating Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian, while the bottom half of the table is very congested as one point covers all the teams from seventh to eleventh.

Ross County prop up the standings and have a new manager for a tough away trip.

Celtic v Ross County (18:00)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a major fitness doubt with defender Shane Duffy also battling against a knock picked up in Sunday's dramatic Scottish Cup final success.

New Ross County boss John Hughes inherits a team who have gone 10 league games without a win and sit four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership but the Dingwall side did win 2-0 at Celtic Park in the League Cup at the end of November.

Regan Charles-Cook is the latest addition to the County casualty list as he is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Connor Randall, Charlie Lakin and Tom Grivosti are also missing.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It may be too soon for John to implement his style of play. But there is a familiarity about them. A set-play and a penalty cost us the cup game but we didn't create enough chances and that is something we have to address."

Ross County manager John Hughes: "Celtic will have had a lift from winning the cup. With them going into extra-time they might have to rest one or two but we have to take inspiration from the last time we went there and got a fantastic result. If you can do it once, you can do it twice."

Did you know? Celtic's last midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league defeat came at St Johnstone in May 2016, with 31 wins and six draws since.

Hamilton Academical v Livingston (18:00)

An unnamed Hamilton player has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the next three matches, while manager Brian Rice will also be without a newly-injured player but declined to name him.

David Templeton, Marios Ogkmpoe, Will Collar, Shaun Want and Lewis Smith are still missing.

Newly-appointed Livingston manager David Martindale is without suspended captain Marvin Bartley ahead of the trip to Lanarkshire but Scott Tiffoney is fit again.

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "David thoroughly deserves his chance. I get on really well with him and I think he will give Livingston a boost and a bit of stability. They have been on a good run. He couldn't have done any more."

Livingston midfielder Jason Holt: "You have seen since he [Martindale] took over there has certainly been a reaction. The results have been positive, training has been positive.

"The messages he has tried to get across to the squad, we have taken on board. So it's good news all round. He motivates the payers really well, gets his messages across clearly. Once he sets the message to the players it's about us taking it on board and we have done that."

Did you know? Livingston, who have won four from four under Martindale, are looking to win back-to-back away games in Scotland's top tier for the first time since October 2003.

Hibernian v St Mirren (18:00)

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan will not face his former club after picking up an injury in the pre-match warm-up before Saturday's draw with Dundee United.

Jamie Murphy, Sean Mackie and Scott Allan are still working their way back to fitness.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has no new injury or suspension worries to contend with as the visitors look to build on good recent form.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "I think for Kyle [Magennis] it will undoubtedly have some added significance because he spent so long at St Mirren and it's the first time he's come up against them. But I don't think it will be the determining factor in his motivation to win the game. I think he's showed on Saturday that his desire is to be a big player for us."

St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy: ""We have all stuck together and we are all confident in one another's ability. We also have a full squad to pick from and we're not being hampered by injuries or suspensions.

"There have been no Covid-19 issues recently so hopefully all of that is behind us as well. We now have the whole squad to pick from and that's showing in our performances."

Did you know? Hibs are unbeaten in their last seven Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren (W5 D2) but the visitors are unbeaten in five league matches (W3 D2), winning their last two. They haven't won three in succession in the top-flight since December 2008.

St Johnstone v Rangers (18:00)

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is suspended after being sent off in the 3-2 defeat at St Mirren on Saturday and Michael O'Halloran is working his way back to fitness following a hip injury.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos returns from a two-game ban but midfielder Ryan Jack will again be absent and Leon Balogun will be assessed after missing the win over Motherwell with concussion.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We need to be fully focused for 90 minutes. I think with Rangers, if you can get that first goal or frustrate them, then you have a chance but similar to Celtic, if you concede early it's going to be a long, long night."

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister: "Christmas and New Year is always key in any league you play, especially here in the UK because there are loads of games and the scheduling is really tough.

"If you can come through it, it goes a long way to deciding where you're going to finish at the end of the season."

Did you know? Rangers are currently enjoying a 10-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership, their best sequence in the top tier since March 2008, when they won 13 consecutively.

Motherwell v Aberdeen (18:15)

Motherwell have Jake Carroll back in their squad after a long-term Achilles injury but the left-back is not ready to start after 10 months out.

Christopher Long (dead leg) remains out, while goalkeeper Trevor Carson is just short of a comeback from a knee injury. Scott Fox, Liam Donnelly and Charles Dunne are still sidelined.

Aberdeen will be without Tommie Hoban after the defender went off with a tight hamstring in Sunday's win over Kilmarnock.

Dylan McGeouch, Mikey Devlin, Marley Watkins, Scott Wright and Tomas Cerny continue to recover from injuries.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Football changes very, very quickly when you get a result and confidence changes.

"We have four games coming up where we are capable of getting results if we play to our ability, which we have done on many occasions, and get a little turn of fortune, then things turn around very quickly."

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson: "I have faced Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire since I was 15-16. Every year we have played against each other through the youth academies and first team, and played together with the Scotland 21s. It's always a good battle and we get on well off the pitch. But when we get on the pitch it's all about winning."

Did you know? Motherwell have won both of their last two league games against Aberdeen without conceding but the Dons have only lost one of their last 13 away league matches (W5 D7).

Dundee United v Kilmarnock (18:30)

Dundee United have no fresh selection issues, with Logan Chalmers still some way short of a comeback following an ankle injury.

Kilmarnock have doubts over defenders Stuart Findlay and Aaron McGowan after the pair went off against Aberdeen on Sunday and Brandon Haunstrup is suspended following his stoppage-time red card three minutes after coming on.

Centre-half Clevid Dikamona is back after serving a two-match suspension but Gary Dicker and Ross Millen are still out through injury.

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "We had all the possession against Kilmarnock last time, probably more than we have had in any other game, and ended up losing 4-0.

"So we learned very quickly that possession has to be used properly and even though you've got the ball, you have to make sure you set that safety up. Within that we learned about basics, stopping crosses and picking people up in the box. It was just a learning curve as every game has been."

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "The next four or five games are so important because it's teams around us and if we can pick up points, then all of a sudden the league looks different and the confidence will come back."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost three in a row in the league and have only won two of their last 16 away league games at newly promoted opposition (D8 L6).

