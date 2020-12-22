Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Willie Kirk guided Everton to last season's Women's FA Cup final, which ended in defeat by Manchester City

Manager Willie Kirk has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract at Women's Super League side Everton.

Since taking over in December 2018, Kirk has improved their league position and led the Blues to last season's FA Cup final, losing to Manchester City.

The 42-year-old's side are currently fifth in the WSL table, and will enter the FA Cup at the fourth-round stage.

"It's been a really exciting two years," Kirk told the club website. external-link "I was very keen to continue that."

He added: "The ambition of the club is a huge factor for me. I'm a very ambitious person. I want to achieve a lot in the game."

Kirk took over at Everton in 2018 after leaving Manchester United Women, where he was assistant coach.

He also previously worked as head coach at WSL rivals Bristol City, managed Scottish side Hibernian Women and worked as as women's high performance manager at the Scottish Football Association.