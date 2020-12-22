Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Paul Lambert is one of seven members of staff at Ipswich to test positive for coronavirus

The new strain of coronavirus may mean that English football needs a "circuit breaker" to bring cases under control, according to Ipswich physio Matt Byard.

He said five Ipswich players, boss Paul Lambert and head of football operations Lee O'Neill are all suffering with the new variant of coronavirus.

Town's next two games have already been postponed but Byard thinks longer-term action may need to be taken.

Players will be retested on Wednesday and Byard fears more positive results.

"We have tested all the playing and coaching staff and from the results, we can detect the level of infection and see the patterns emerging, however it's the speed of the transmission that tells us it's the new strain," he told the club website. external-link

"It's important to recognise the timing of testing is absolutely crucial in determining the diagnosis. A wrongly timed test can very likely produce a false result.

"We have to very closely determine potential transmission risks and consider the period of incubation before becoming infectious.

"We have been complimented by the EFL for the procedures we have had in place at the training ground and on matchday - and that is one of the reasons they have become very concerned over the latest developments.

"I know the EFL are looking at bringing in extra measures, with maybe more testing for example. I have always supported routine testing to secure a return to playing programme.

"Personally, with so many clubs affected by this presently and this new strain development, football may benefit from a 'circuit breaker' before a return to playing securely."

Championship side Millwall and League One rivals Peterborough and Sunderland have also already postponed parts of their Christmas fixture programmes because of coronavirus cases.