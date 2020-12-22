Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Amy Irons retains a healthy lead over the pundits in the season's standings after her weekend draw with Pat Bonner.
Now The Nine presenter takes on football agent and former Hearts and St Johnstone defender Allan Preston in predicting the result of Wednesday's full Scottish Premiership card.
|Scottish Premiership
|Amy
|Allan
|Celtic v Ross County
|2-0
|2-0
|Hamilton v Livingston
|1-2
|1-2
|Hibs v St Mirren
|2-1
|2-1
|St Johnstone v Rangers
|1-3
|0-2
|Motherwell v Aberdeen
|1-1
|1-1
|Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock
|1-0
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Celtic v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 2-0
Allan's prediction: 2-0
Hamilton v Livingston
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Allan's prediction: 1-2
Hibs v St Mirren
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Allan's prediction: 2-1
St Johnstone v Rangers
Amy's prediction: 1-3
Allan's prediction: 0-2
Motherwell v Aberdeen
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Allan's prediction: 1-1
Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Allan's prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Andy Halliday
|90
|Julie Fleeting
|60 & 60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Gary Holt
|50
|Pat Bonner
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Gary Caldwell
|40
|Billy Dodds
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Richard Foster
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|30
|James McFadden
|30
|Michael Stewart
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Chris Burke
|20
|Steven Pressley
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|790
|Pundits
|710
|Amy v Pundits
|P16
|W5
|D6
|L6