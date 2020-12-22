Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons retains a healthy lead over the pundits in the season's standings after her weekend draw with Pat Bonner.

Now The Nine presenter takes on football agent and former Hearts and St Johnstone defender Allan Preston in predicting the result of Wednesday's full Scottish Premiership card.

Scottish Premiership Amy Allan Celtic v Ross County 2-0 2-0 Hamilton v Livingston 1-2 1-2 Hibs v St Mirren 2-1 2-1 St Johnstone v Rangers 1-3 0-2 Motherwell v Aberdeen 1-1 1-1 Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock 1-0 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Allan's prediction: 2-0

Hamilton v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Allan's prediction: 1-2

Hibs v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Allan's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Allan's prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Allan's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Gary Holt 50 Pat Bonner 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Gary Caldwell 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 Richard Foster 30 Marvin Bartley 30 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Chris Burke 20 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 790 Pundits 710