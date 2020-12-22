Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Amy Irons retains a healthy lead over the pundits in the season's standings after her weekend draw with Pat Bonner.

Now The Nine presenter takes on football agent and former Hearts and St Johnstone defender Allan Preston in predicting the result of Wednesday's full Scottish Premiership card.

Scottish Premiership
AmyAllan
Celtic v Ross County2-02-0
Hamilton v Livingston1-21-2
Hibs v St Mirren2-12-1
St Johnstone v Rangers1-30-2
Motherwell v Aberdeen1-11-1
Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock1-01-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Celtic v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Allan's prediction: 2-0

Hamilton v Livingston

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Allan's prediction: 1-2

Hibs v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Allan's prediction: 2-1

St Johnstone v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Allan's prediction: 0-2

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Dundee Utd v Kilmarnock

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Allan's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Pat Bonner50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy790
Pundits710
Amy v Pundits
P16W5D6L6

