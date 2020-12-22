Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Hamilton opened a four-point gap over bottom club Ross County with victory in Dingwall on Saturday

A Hamilton Academical player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate over the festive period, manager Brian Rice has confirmed.

The unnamed player misses Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game with Livingston as well as league matches against Celtic on Boxing Day and St Johnstone on December 30.

"I have spoken to him and he is very disappointed," said Rice.

"He hasn't got any symptoms, he has just come up positive.

"Especially at this time of the year, having to self-isolate for 10 days, it is not nice for anybody. They are only human beings, they have families and kids."